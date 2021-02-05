The following message has been put out by the Pulaski County Public School System.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, all two-hour delays to the start time of the school day will result in a one-hour extension of instructional time in the afternoon. The amended schedule for two-hour delays is provided below:
All elementary schools: Students arrive by 10:30 a.m. and bus dismissal at 4 p.m. (Some schools have staggered dismissal times for car riders and bus riders. Specific information about these differences will be provided by the school.)
PCMS and PCHS: Students arrive by 11:15 a.m. and dismissal is at 3:15 p.m.
Dismissals from school will still occur at their regular times today, Friday, Feb. 5.
