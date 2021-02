PC Indoor track and field shines at Region tournament

Congratulations to the following Pulaski County track and field athletes. The Cougars finished second overall and the Lady Cougars were third as a team.

Kelsey Arnold

55-meter Region Champ

55-meter hurdles Region Champ

Long Jump Region Champ

Triple Jump Region Champ

300-meter dash Region runner up

High Jump Region runner up

Shot Put 7th place

Madison Woolwine

500-meter Region runner up

300-meter 8th place

Claire Dunnigan

Shot Put 3rd place

55-meter dash 12th place

Allyson Castle

1600-meter Region runner up

3200-meter 3rd place

Brady Fowler

55-meter Region Champ

300-meter Region runner up

500-meter Region runner up

Diego Turner

Shot Put Region Champion

John Lyman III

55-meter Region runner up

Triple Jump Region runner up

High Jump 4th place

Quemaar Porter

55-meter 4th place

Keyante Kennedy

300-meter 4th place

High Jump 5th place

Long Jump 7th place

Armonte Hill-Lewis

Triple Jump Region Champion

Long Jump 3rd place

Dante Reid

300-meter 7th place

Bryce Martin

500-meter 5th place

Zach Fox

1,000-meter 5th place

Garrett Kinder

1,600-meter Region runner up

1,000-meter 6th place

Carter Simmer

1,000-meter 13th place

Thomas Hanshew

1,600-meter 7th place

3,200-meter 8th place

Hunter Alley

1,600-meter 10th place

Evan Hull

3,200-meter Region runner up

Wes King

3,200-meter 3rd place

Layne Suthers

55-meter hurdles Region runner up

JJ Gulley

High Jump 3rd place

Triple Jump 3rd place

Also:

Cougar 4×200-meter team

Region Champions

Cougar 4×400-meter team

Region Runner up

Cougar 4×800-meter team

Region Runner up

Written by: Editor on February 9, 2021.

