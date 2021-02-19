Paula Worrell Williams

Date of Death- Thursday, February 17, 2021

Paula Worrell Williams, age 68 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, February 17, 2021at the New River Valley Medical Center.

Born January 28, 1953 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Posey Lee Worrell and Frances Rhoades Worrell. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Perry Lynn Worrell.

She was retired from Virginia Tech with 25 years of service.

She is survived by her husband James Michael Williams, Pulaski; sons and daughters-in-law Jamie Mark Williams and Lorrie Williams, Pulaski; Jeremy Michael Williams and Dorothy Williams, Pulaski; and four grandchildren Josh, Jessica, Noah and Dominic.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Monday, February 22, 2021 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski.

Interment will follow in Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski

The family will receive friends Monday from 1 p.m. until service time at the Bower Funeral Home.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on February 19, 2021.

