Patricia Akers Collins, 76, of Radford, VA, gained her heavenly reward on February 12, 2021. Pat is survived by her children, Deborah Hildebrand of Malibu, California, Russ Collins of Radford, Virginia, and April Salvant (Scott) of Mechanicsville, Virginia; the joys of her life, her seven grandchildren: Jen Cross (Ian), David Hildebrand, Jadon Salvant, Jeff Salvant, Caroline Salvant, Dave Salvant, McKenna Salvant and two great-grandchildren: Sophia Cross and Lillian Quesenberry. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Akers Cox (Jim) of Pulaski, Virginia, her uncles, E.G. Black, Jr. of Pulaski and Zack Black (Carol Sue) of Bedford, Virginia; and her aunt, Jewel Shufflebarger of Pulaski; as well as, many treasured nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by many cherished friends and a special companion, Patrick Owens. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Isabel Akers of Pulaski, Virginia.

Pat was born in Pulaski, Virginia during WWII and grew up on Mt. Olivet. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1962 and later pursued her real estate license in 1975, relocating to Radford, Virginia to raise her children. In the 1980’s, Pat started her own real estate brokerage, Ingleside Properties, one of the first woman-owned companies of its kind in Radford. Later she would also own and operate two other brokerages: ReMax Gallery in Blacksburg and River Pointe Properties in Radford. She served as the president of the New River Valley Association of Realtors and mentored many agents throughout her 40+ years in real estate. She recently retired at the end of 2020.

In addition to helping many families find their homes through her real estate practice Pat also served her community through her church, Central United Methodist Church, and was a member of the Pathfinders Sunday School Class for decades. She served in the choir, youth ministry, local and foreign missions, and entertained many at the yearly talent shows.

Pat was known by all for her infectious smile, her magnetic personality, her wild sense of humor, and her compassionate heart. She loved to sing, dance, cook, play piano, garden, and enjoy dinners with family and friends. She was a Scrabble enthusiast and went to play in the national tournaments several times. Pat loved nature and would enjoy watching the birds in her garden, in particular her favorites, the cardinals.

The family would like to send their appreciation for all the support they have received. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, a memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later time in Radford, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Avenue, Richmond, VA 23228.

