Ocie Viola Worrell Sutphin

On February 3, 2021 Ocie Viola Worrell Sutphin, 87, passed away at her home in Dublin. Preceding her in death was her husband Kenneth Lee Young and Emory Sutphin. Also, her son Kenneth Michael Young and grandson Timothy Dale Carden. Also, son-in-law Jack Allen Akers.

Left to cherish her sweet memories are her daughters Christine Y. Akers, Vickie Lee Young Carden and Tina (Jimmy) Y. Sims. Daughter- in- law Geraldine Young. One brother, Ron Worrell. Grandchildren include Michael Young, Jill Akers White, Yvette Aker, Amy Sims Bond and Jennifer Tallant. Great grandchildren-Tyler Aker, Chloe White, Zander White, Devin Bond and Ryder Bond. Also, Ryan Tallant, Alyssa Tallant and Jaycee Tallant.

Ocie retired from Kollmorgan and enjoyed traveling and gardening and spending time with family and friends.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Medi Home Health and Hospice for their continued care and love for our mother during these last years of her life.

Barbara Luckadoo, you were a true blessing to mom for your care and love you showed her and our family and we thank you so very much.

Stella Watson, thank you for all you have done for your life long friendship with our mom. You have cared for her during times when family couldn’t. You are a true and dedicated friend of our family and we truly appreciate all you did for her.

Vickie, you have been a true Angel for caring for mom so unselfishly since day one. Because of you we had our precious mother years longer than if she had been anywhere else. She passed away in her own home being cared for by your loving hands.

Ocie is in the care of Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski. The service will be Saturday, February 20th at 11 a.m. from the Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin at the mausoleum. Masks are required.

Written by: Editor on February 11, 2021.

