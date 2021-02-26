NRCC to offer new Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) program

New River Community College recently received state approval to offer a new online short-term training program for those interested in Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Certified Professional of Human Resources.

The SHRM Certification Preparation Course will broaden and update students’ knowledge and skills, while delivering everything needed to pass the SHRM-CP exam, all in an interactive “live” virtual class environment. The course content reflects the SHRM Body of Competency and Knowledge and will be taught by a certified instructor who will provide expertise, insights, and one-on-one guidance. Students will acquire the knowledge and understand the behavioral competencies needed to prepare to pass the exam as well as network, share experiences, and discuss best practices with a diverse group of human resources professionals.

During NRCC’s course, students will receive the 2021 SHRM Learning System and an exam voucher which offer personalized learning that dynamically adjusts to learning style. Students must meet specific educational and work experience to submit their application to take the SHRM-CP exam. The SHRM-CP eligibility requirements can be found online at www.shrm.org/certification/apply/eligibility-criteria/Pages/default.aspx.

During the course, students will cover competencies in leadership, ethical practice, business acumen, and global and cultural effectiveness. The course will also focus on the people side of human resources through strategic planning, employee engagement, and retention. Other topics in the course include organizational effectiveness, labor relations, diversity & inclusion, and U.S. Employment Law and regulations.

“The addition of the SHRM-CP credential to our FastForward offerings will help local businesses to prepare their human resource professionals for the challenges of hiring and retaining workers in our area,” said Jeanne Symanoskie, an NRCC workforce development coordinator.

The program will be administered by NRCC’s workforce development office as one of its FastForward offerings, which are low-cost, short-term training programs that prepare students for in-demand careers. Typically, students who take FastForward programs pay only one-third of the normal cost of training. Additional funds are also available to help offset training costs.

An exact date and enrollment details for the first course offerings in the new program will be announced at a later date. For more information, contact NRCC workforce development at (540) 674-3613 or email WFDtraining@nr.edu.

