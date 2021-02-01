NRCC, RU staff named Rising Stars

Two staff members at New River Community College and Radford University are among three college/university staff members selected to receive 2020 Rising Star Awards presented by National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC).

Alison Weston, NRCC’s enrollment management and transfer service coordinator, and Rebekah LaPlante of RU were recognized along with James Pennix, formerly with Ferrum College and now with National Research Center for College & University Admissions Inc.

Rising Star Award honors individuals and programs that exemplify excellence and dedication to serving the needs of students in the transition from high school to college. Potomac and Chesapeake Association for College Admission Counseling, a Virginia branch of NACAC, recognized the trio virtually in May.

This regional win places Weston, LaPlante and Pennix in the running for the national award.

The trio’s project was the creation and implementation of a conference called Rural/Small Town Special Interest Group (SIG) Conference & College Fair. The event’s goal was to provide high school counselors and career coaching staff in rural Southwest Virginia an access point to connect with resources to better serve students and broaden their horizons.

The conference was held November 2019 and brought together representatives from 30 high schools in rural Virginia and more than 20 colleges and universities across Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware and Tennessee.

