Northam eases restrictions, lifts curfew

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

During his briefing Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam stated that he will be making changes to the guidelines currently in place concerning COVID-19.

With hospitalizations and infection rates declining across the Commonwealth as more and more people are vaccinated, Northam has amended Executive Order #72 with the next steps of the “Forward Virginia” plan to safely and gradually ease public health restrictions while still observing mitigation measures to help stop the spread of the virus.

The current stay-at-home order asking people to remain in their homes from midnight until 5 a.m. has been lifted, effective immediately. As of May 1, the following changes are set to take effect.

The maximum number of people at social gatherings will now increase from 10 people to 25 for outdoor settings, while the limit at indoor settings will remain at 10 people.

The onsite sale, consumption and possession of alcoholic beverages will now be permitted until midnight, extended from the current 10 p.m. All restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries and tasting rooms must be closed between midnight and 5 a.m.

Overnight summer camps will be able to open with strict mitigation measures in place. Registration for those camps can begin now.

A key change of interest to Pulaski County and other areas concerning sports is a change in limits for entertainment venues.

Outdoor entertainment venues and public amusement venues will be able to operate with up to 1,000 individuals or at 30% capacity, whichever is lower. If current trends continue, these venues may be allowed to operate at 30% capacity with no cap on the number of people permitted attend beginning in April.

Indoor entertainment and public amusement venues must continue to operate at 30% capacity with a cap of 250 individuals.

For sports, however, the rules are different. Northam’s new guidance puts limit of a 30% capacity or 25 spectators for indoor sports. Outdoor sports will continue to have a 30% capacity or 250 per field limit for spectators.

The issue of cheerleaders and band being categorized as “spectators” instead of “participants” was not addressed during the briefing. An email to the Governor’s office concerning that issue and the difference between a concert/entertainment venue and an athletic venue has yet to be answered.

There were no changes to several current policies. Non-essential businesses will remain open. Fitness and exercise facilities will remain open with a 75% capacity limit. Childcare, places of worship, personal grooming and private campgrounds will remain open. Large amusement venues will continue to operate at 50% capacity, but only for outdoor venues.

These new rules will remain in place for at least one month, with possible changes coming based on trends at that time.

Dr. Kevin Siers, Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools, is currently inquiring how this will affect Pulaski County Public Schools and athletic events.

Individuals with concerns over the most recent guidance provided by the Governor have several options for contacting his office. If you feel that his decisions to not consider cheerleaders/band as participants or who think athletic venues should have at least the same number of individuals allowed as concerts and other entertainment venues may contact him by email, phone or regular postal mail.

From his webpage you can send a direct email. That page is located at https://www.governor.virginia.gov/constituent-services/communicating-with-the-governors-office/.

Concerned citizens can also send a letter to:

Governor Ralph Northam

P.O. Box 1475

Richmond, VA 23218

They may also call his office at (804) 786-2211.

Written by: Editor on February 24, 2021.

