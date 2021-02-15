New facility opens for assault victims

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Local victims of physical and sexual assault no longer have to drive 30 minutes to an hour to have evidence collected by a forensic nurse examiner (FNE).

Two years after proposing the creation of a FNE Program in Pulaski, April Bennett cut the ribbon last week to officially open Medical Consulting Services LLC (MCS). Bennett is the only full-time FNE at the facility.

The nonprofit service shares a building with Free Clinic of Pulaski County, 24 Fourth St. N.W., in downtown Pulaski. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. After hours services are available as long as a forensic nurse is available.

In addition to Bennett, other staff members include part-time FNE Melissa Harper and Medical Director Cris Trout, a forensic nurse practitioner.

“We want to say a huge thank you to the Free Clinic of Pulaski for donating space … so we can provide these services,” Bennett said. “We also are very grateful to all the community agencies who are collaborating with us to make this possible: LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, Women’s Resource Center, Pulaski Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff Office, Pulaski Social Services, and Pulaski Commonwealths Attorney office.”

