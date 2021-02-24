Mudslide blocks Rt. 460 in both directions

By WILLIAM PAINE

A mudslide occurring at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Route 460 between Rich Creek and Glenn Lyn has resulted in the closure of that roadway.

According to David Clark of VDOT, the mudslide was caused by a break in a water main located above the roadway on an abandoned section of Old Route 460. The resulting mudslide closed a section of Route 460 located just west of Rich Creek, in both the east bound and west bound directions.

Road crews managed to clear the mud off of the east bound lanes, which were opened again for through traffic by early Monday morning.

“We had the east bound open but we had a staff geologist come look at it and he didn’t even like people using that East Bound lane,” said Clark. “We had it pretty much cleaning up Monday morning but he was looking at the slope up at the top and he was nervous about more stuff coming down, so we closed the east bound lanes again.

VDOT crews are currently using an excavator to help Giles County officials access and repair the broken water main. According to Clark, VDOT expects to open eastbound lanes to through traffic by Thursday, Feb. 25.

No estimate has yet be given for when the west bound lanes will be open to through traffic.

As it stands now, drivers coming from Pulaski can still travel to Rich Creek to access Route 219 but drivers will be unable to travel to West Virginia by using this stretch of Route 460.

