Master Cattleman course offered in spring

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering an online course this spring for those interested in receiving certification as a Virginia Master Cattleman.

The seven-session course begins March 2 and is held 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday through April 13. Register by Feb. 19 at https://tinyurl.com/vamastercattlemens. A fee applies.

Morgan Paulette, agriculture agent for VCE in Pulaski County, said the goal of the certification course is to build a foundational knowledge that can be applied to advanced beef education programs.

Topics covered include economics, genetics, reproduction, nutrition, forages, herd, health and marketing. Participants who successfully complete all seven sessions receive Virginia Master Cattleman certification.

Participants receive course notebook. Educational materials and supplemental instruction is provide via a website.

For more information, call the local VCE office at 980-7761.

Written by: Editor on February 10, 2021.

Comments

comments