Marquita Lynn Kennedy-Eads

Born September 29, 1968. Lived in Dublin, Va.

Parents: Walter Glenn Kennedy and Thelma Richmond Frye.

Passed away: February 6, 2021.

Survived by one son, Roger D. Eads, Jr.

No service as per her orders.

Loved and missed every day. May God take care of her until resurrection.

Written by: Editor on February 10, 2021.

