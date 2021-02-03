Man accused of violating probation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Dublin man convicted in 2014 of sexually battering a 5-year-old child is back in jail.

Anthony Michael Fiore, 31, was arrested Jan. 26 on an allegation he violated terms of probation set forth as part of the sexual battery sentence, according to New River Valley Regional Jail records. The nature of the violation is not stated, but court records show Fiore has two active charges of failure to register as a sex offender.

Records also show this to be Fiore’s third probation violation allegation stemming from the conviction. He received a three-month sentence on the first violation and a year on the second. He should have nearly 10 years of time remaining to be served.

According to Southwest Times archives, Fiore was ordered to serve one-year, 10 months of a 12-year prison sentence in June 2014 after pleading no contest to the sexual battery charge. He was to serve five years on supervised probation upon release.

