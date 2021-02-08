Making herself at home in the mountains: Our Neighbor Shannon Ainsley

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Imagine living in a tropical climate, where people come from all over the country to soak up the sun on one of the many beaches nearby.

Now imagine pulling up stakes and heading north with your husband and two children to live in the mountains of Southwest Virginia, where you know no one.

Shannon Ainsley need not imagine this scenario, as she experienced this set of circumstances in real life.

“I’m from Pensacola, Florida,” said Ainsley. “It’s beautiful but not as beautiful as mountains. You want what you don’t have. Florida was old hat to me.”

Ainsley currently serves as the interim Executive Director of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. Though she’s worked at the Chamber for several years, she spent the first 32 years of her life living and working in Pensacola.

She began her career as a teenager working at McDonald’s. On one particular occasion, a drive through customer ordered a glass of water with no salt.

“I thought that’s an odd request,” Shannon recalled. “Then he drove up to the window and it was Addis.”

Addis Ainsley, who worked at the same McDonalds restaurant, was playing a joke on Shannon. She must have liked his sense of humor though, as the two were married not long afterward in 1994. Shannon was 19 years old at the time. Addis was 18 and the two have been together ever since.

Ainsley then found work at a credit union where she started as a teller, then worked her way up to the loan department. She worked at the credit union for about eight years, while at the same time developing her skills as a photographer. Eventually, she decided to “take a leap” and become a full-time photographer.

As is typical for photographers, she did lots of weddings. She also made regular trips to the local beach for the purpose of taking photos of tourists.

“There’s a direct pipeline to Pensacola for vacationers from Arkansas for some reason. Everybody wanted photos of their family vacation on the beach and I was shooting with film. You had to wait for the film to come back and cross your fingers that everything went well,” she said.

Things did go well. The couple’s first child, Addis Dakota (Cody), was born in 1997, followed by Alyssa who was born in 2001.

Though both Addis and Shannon are native to the Sunshine State, withstanding the seasonal hurricanes was wearing thin.

“Hurricanes Ivan and Dennis were really intense,” she related. “We always wanted to move. We just didn’t know where to go because all of our family was down there. My mom was there, my dad, my grandparents. Everybody was there.”

Addis then got a job offer at TMD Friction in Dublin and in 2008, the couple decided to pull up roots and head north.

“Different was good and the mountains were definitely different,” said Ainsley.

Less than two years later, TMD Friction closed. Addis was out of a job and Shannon was taking care of their third child, Aiden, who was born not long after the couple moved to Pulaski County.

“When they closed, it was like ‘Oh. We moved up here, what now?” said Ainsley.

Fortunately, Addis soon found work in his chosen field of Environmental Health and Safety at Radford University and before long, Shannon was ready to join the job market, but it had been a while.

“I hadn’t been in an interview since I worked at the credit union, way back,” she recounted. “So, I made myself do it but then I was in the elevator thinking, ‘What am I doing? I could turn around right now because this is just the stupidest thing I’ve ever done.’ But I did the interview and then later that day I got a call that I got the job.”

The job was with Virginia Tech and Ainsley once again found herself behind a camera. Her job entailed taking photographs for the Bugle, Virginia Tech’s yearbook. She enjoyed working at Tech but as time passed, she found herself having to make frequent trips to Florida to tend to family matters. Eventually she was obliged to give her notice.

Soon afterward, Virginia Tech outsourced their yearbook photography and by the time she was again ready to return to work, Ainsley returned to what she knew.

“I started doing weddings,” she said. “It’s a lot of work, but I loved it and you know you hear about these Bridezillas, I really didn’t have any of those. They were all fun to work with.”

Ainsley became involved with the wedding community and joined a committee that promoted wedding venues, wedding stylists and wedding cake makers. This group published a magazine and she brought it to the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce in hopes of putting it on display there.

The Chamber’s Executive director, Peggy White, soon convinced Ainsley to become a Chamber member and before long, she was taking photos at Business After Hours and other chamber events.

The more she made herself available, the more useful she became. When the Chamber needed a new logo, Ainsley created one.

Then, unexpectedly, she won an online contest.

“It was for a book publishing package and a trip to New York,” she explained. “So, I took the trip to New York, but I didn’t know what to do with the book package.”

When she asked White if a publishing package would be of any use to the Chamber, she told her of plans to create a cookbook for the Marketplace, which was a weekly farmer’s market in Pulaski that was run by the Chamber.

“So, I went out to all of the vendors and went to their farms, took pictures of the recipes and created a cookbook,” said Ainsley. “Through that, Peggy asked if I would like to do social media for the Marketplace. It’s always different. That’s what I love about the job. So I started doing social media, and then somehow ended up with a desk in here.”

White hired Ainsley as Membership Director for the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce in 2015. At that time there were three full time employees, but when the person who did Public Relations for the Chamber left, those duties fell to Shannon.

“So as Membership Director I would communicate with members, I would send out newsletters, maintain social media and organize events like ribbon cuttings and Business After Hours,” she said.

Then came the pandemic.

“Our role as a chamber changed in last year,” she explained. “We would do our membership luncheon, our golf tournament, our annual meeting. We knew we were going to do things like that. In 2020 that all changed. As a chamber, we became a resource.”

“We became the place where businesses would come to us saying: ‘I need help. What are the regulations for my business? What is this phase that we’re in now? What can I do with my business now in phase two? What kind of grant opportunities are available for us now?’ So, we’ve become a real resource in 2020.”

At the end of 2020, it was announced that White would become the newly established Pulaski County Tourism Director and Ainsley was subsequently appointed to act as interim Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, a job she enjoys immensely.

“When they decided to separate the tourism department, that was good because it meant that tourism would get the attention it needed,” she said. “And then with the chamber not doing tourism anymore, the chamber could focus on businesses, which was what we are about.”

“Part of my experience here was being mentored by Peggy,” said Ainsley. “Through the years, she has taken time to mentor me in hopes of becoming Executive Director of the chamber. So, I wanted to give her kudos for that,” she continued.

Ainsley is happy here in the mountains of Southwest Virginia, but what about her family in Florida?

“Remember how I said all of our family was down there? Since we’ve been up here, my dad has moved up here with my brother and sister. My in-laws moved up here. My grandmother moved up here. They wanted a change, too! They love the mountains, too. When I was young, we all went on vacation to the mountains, so it’s like being on vacation every day!” she laughed.

So what does Shannon do for fun in this vacation wonderland otherwise known as Dublin?

“I don’t sit still,” she answered. “I love to garden. My husband and I have a pretty extensive garden together. We have chickens and bees and we were very excited to have our first 200 pounds of honey.”

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce has many events planned for the upcoming year, starting with a renewed interest in Shop Small in Pulaski, which will now be promoted several times a year.

Ainsley is currently the only employee at the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, which means she alone is responsible for every aspect of Chamber related activities.

It’s a challenging job, but it does have its rewards.

“It’s the emails that you get saying that the Chamber newsletter really helped me,” she recounted. “It’s the email I get, saying, ‘Thanks for the information on the grant. We applied and we’ve received it and it really helped.’ It is working with our businesses to do events and promote their businesses and get them seen and noticed.”

And as for Florida?

“It’s a nice place to visit but we like the snow,” she admitted. “We love the mountains and we like the pace of life here.”

Written by: Editor on February 8, 2021.

Comments

comments