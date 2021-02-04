Loretta Wagner Hight

Loretta Wagner Hight, 83, of Pulaski away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at her home.

Born in Pulaski on Nov. 14, 1937, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary Cruff Wagner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Crockett Hight, Sr.; a son, Paul Andrew Hight, three sisters and a brother. She was a member of the New Life Church of the Nazarene.

Surviving are her children; Debrah H. Myers, Marvin C. Hight, Jr., Michael A. Hight, Richard E. Hight, Steven Hight and his wife, Deborah Hight and 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from noon until the service hour. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on February 4, 2021.

Comments

comments