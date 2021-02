Lillian Ellavester Hunter

Lillian Ellavester Hunter, 94, of Pulaski, VA died early Friday morning, February 19, 2021 at her home. She was born in Pulaski on January 25, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Perry and Cordia Parks Hunter.

There will be no funeral services for Miss Hunter. Those wishing to send flowers or condolences to the family may send them to the home, 1305 Lottier St., Pulaski, VA 24301.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

