Lady Cougars stay perfect, down Cavaliers

By DAVID GRAVELY

Lady Cougar Head Coach Scott Ratcliff is aging quickly in his first season as the leader of the Pulaski County girls. Part of that is due to inconsistent play from his squad. The other part is the relief after they pull out another close, come-from-behind win on the road.

Pulaski County traveled to Hillsville Wednesday for a return match with Carroll County. The Lady Cougars ended the Lady Cavs undefeated streak Friday at the Cougar Den. This time it was the Lady Cavs hoping to end an undefeated streak, but Pulaski County showed just enough to earn the 44-39 victory.

“They’re going to be the death of me,” Ratcliff said after the win. “I’ve said this before and it still applies. We are making this much harder on ourselves than we need it to be. We’re missing too many easy shots. We need to rebound better. We have to move our feet instead of reaching. We have to keep our players out of foul trouble. Most of our problems are things we’re creating.”

The Cavaliers came out hot, taking a 13-8 lead over the Lady Cougars at the end of the first quarter. Both teams had issues finding the bottom of the bucket in the second period, only scoring eight points each to leave Carroll County up 21-16 at halftime.

Pulaski County narrowed the gap in the third, outscoring the Cavs 13-11 to leave Carroll County up 32-29 heading into the final period.

Once again, the Lady Cougars stood up in the fourth period. Keslyn Secrist hit a big three-pointer. Ally Fleenor scored five fourth quarter points. Taryn Blankenship was also good for five points, including two big free throws in the final minute. Jaden Lawson, the varsity team’s lone freshman, made a big rebound under the Carroll County net, was fouled and hit two huge free throws to put the issue to rest in the final few seconds of the game.

Add to that the fact that the Lady Cougar defense held the Cavs to just seven points in the final period and Pulaski County earns the 44-39 victory on the road.

Fleenor led the way with 16 points. Blankenship was good for 10 points. Secrist scored five. Paige Huff, despite being in foul trouble through most of the game, and Lawson added four points each. Erin Russell scored three points on a third quarter three-pointer. Courtney Cregger was huge on defense but also added two points.

Alyssa Ervin led the Cavaliers with nine points. Kalee Easter and Jaelyn Hagee added eight points each. Ingrid Cupp scored seven. Lauren Alley added three and Bello Crotts and Jayda Utt scored two points each for the Cavs.

With the win the Lady Cougars move to 6-0 on the season. They are scheduled to travel to Salem Thursday for a rematch with the Spartans. Friday will be a rematch with Patrick Henry at the Cougar Den.

In JV action the Lady Cougars also remained unbeaten with a 49-36 win that could have easily been much worse. Eight of 13 Lady Cougars scored and those that didn’t score played early and often, gaining valuable game experience.

Reese Nolan led the Lady Cougars with 13 points. Kenzlee Jones had a big night under the boards with 10 points. Hannah Keefer added nine points. Andi Ratcliff and Caroline Bishop scored six points each. Emma Ritter and Madolyn Legg added two points each. Morgan Price scored one point.

The win also moves the JV Lady Cougars to 6-0 on the season.

The Class 4 Region D playoffs are set to begin next week. With this win the Lady Cougars put themselves in a good position to possibly be the top seeded team in that bracket. A win over Salem and Patrick Henry would almost assure Pulaski County the top spot.

