Lady Cougars slam Spartans to advance

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Lady Cougar basketball team took care of business Wednesday, taking down the Salem Spartans 64-33 to advance to the Region 4D championship game Friday against the Amherst County Lancers. That game will be at Pulaski County High School with a 6 p.m. tipoff.

“I thought we did OK tonight, but we’re going to need to pick things up for every game after this,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Scott Ratcliff said. “These girls do a good job of backing each other up. If one girl has a down night, someone else picks up the slack. That’s a part of being a team. When nine different girls score, that’s a good thing.”

The Lady Cougars took control of the game early and never looked back. With a 12-5 lead after the first period, Pulaski County outscored Salem 16-12 in the second to lead 28-17 at the halftime break.

Pulaski County cranked up the pressure defensively in the third, holding Salem to just four points while adding 17 of their own for a 45-21 lead after the third period. Ratcliff cleared the bench throughout the second half, with three recently promoted JV players getting into the action in the fourth. Despite giving the starters a break most of the fourth period, Pulaski County outscored the Spartans 19-12 to earn the 64-33 victory.

Ally Fleenor led the way with a team and game high 23 points. Courtney Cregger added 10 points. Taryn Blankenship and Paige Huff scored eight points each. Keslyn Secrist added five. Brook Goble scored four points. Erin Russell, Tori Vest and Kenzlee Jones added two points each.

McKenzie Moran led the Spartans with eight points.

“We’ve got to get serious now,” Ratcliff said. “There are no second chances now. If we win, we keep playing. If we lose, we pack it up. This is a good group of girls. I’m proud of what they’ve done so far, but I think we’ve still got some work to do. We’ll find out Friday how serious we want to be.”

Game time Friday is set for 6 p.m. Fans are not allowed at the game, but it will be livestreamed on the Pulaski County High School Facebook page.

Written by: Editor on February 11, 2021.

