Lady Cougar streak extends to seven games

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Despite earning a hard fought 59-41 road win against the Salem Spartans Thursday, Lady Cougar Head Coach Scott Ratcliff is still not happy with what he’s seeing.

“Same story, different night,” Ratcliff said. “They’re going to be the death of me. We come out and start like we haven’t played basketball before, then we have to crawl out of a hole. It just doesn’t make any sense. If we can ever play a complete game, we can be a very dangerous team. We haven’t done that yet.”

Salem came out with their hair on fire, taking a 5-0 lead before Pulaski County woke up. After 10 straight points by the Lady Cougars, Salem decided to fight back. The first period ended with Salem up 13-10.

Pulaski County found some rhythm in the second period, outscoring Salem 15-12 to leave the score tied at 25-25 at halftime.

“It’s the same thing every night it seems,” Ratcliff said. “We play sloppy in the first half, then start putting the defensive pressure on in the second half. We’ve got to cut that out because you can’t do that against the teams we’ve been playing and expect to win.”

The Lady Cougars outscored Salem 17-9 in the third period and 17-7 in the fourth to earn the 59-41 victory. This win leaves Pulaski County at 7-0 with Patrick Henry left as the final regular season game Friday at the Cougar Den.

Keslyn Secrist led the Lady Cougars against Salem with 20 points. Taryn Blankenship was right behind her with 18 points. Ally Fleenor scored eight and Paige Huff added five. Courtney Cregger chipped in four points. Erin Russell added three points and Jaden Lawson was good for one.

Salem was led by Kennedy Scales with 17 points and Abby Baker with 12.

The young Lady Cougars also remained undefeated with a 45-35 victory over the Spartans. Morgan Vest led the Lady Cougars with 13 points. Hannah Keefer backed her up with 12. Reese Nolan added 10 points and Kenzlee Jones scored seven. Andi Ratcliff scored the final three points.

The Lady Cougars will face the Patrick Henry Patriots Friday in the Cougar Den. JV action will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on February 4, 2021.

