Judicial emergency nearing 1-year mark

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A judicial emergency declared March 16, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic was extended for a 17th time Monday. That means the emergency will have been in place just under a year when this extension expires.

The latest extension by Virginia Supreme Court takes effect Feb. 15, when the 16th extension ends. It continues through March 7.

The initial emergency brought most of Virginia’s non-essential and non-emergency judicial proceedings to a halt for a period of 21 days. However, it ended up being extended, with various alterations along the way.

Most court proceedings can now be held, but not under typical conditions. The majority of trials and hearings take place via video conferencing, with the defendant remaining at New River Valley Regional Jail and the judge and attorneys being in the courtroom. Defendants must agree to video conferencing for their cases to proceed.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 10, 2021.

Comments

comments