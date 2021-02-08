John Shular Morris, Jr.

February 15, 1930 – February 6, 2021

John Shular Morris, Jr., 90, of Dublin, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 in the Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem. He was a longtime member of Dublin United Methodist Church and retired from Hercules in 1985. He was preceded in death by his parents, John S., Sr. and Elva G. Morris; daughter, Connie Lynn Mauck; and 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

Survivors include his loving wife of 73 years, Mary Etta Morris of Dublin; sons, Johnny Morris and Dinah of Roanoke, Ricky and Regina Morris of Shiloh; son-in-law, David Mauck; grandchildren, Amanda, Cary, Erika, John, Tara and Tyler; great grandchildren, Monica, George, Muna, Stella, Ella, Wyatt, Lynnen, Naomi, Oakley, Bexley and Ava; brother, Benny Morris and Carol of Pembroke; sisters, Norma Jean McPeak and Tom of Dublin, Loretta Pifer of Dublin, and Barbara Hall of Snowville; and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin with Rev. Don Shelor and Rev. Don Hanshew officiating.

The Morris family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, Virginia.

