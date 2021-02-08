Glennis Scaggs Richardson

Glennis Scaggs Richardson, 92, died peacefully in her home on February 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oakley John Richardson Jr. She is survived by four daughters, Linda Wilson, Sandra Brunner, Kathy Bunn (Doug), and Marsha Pack (Butch). She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Bill Richardson (Mary Jane), several sisters-in-law, Janet Shelburne (Richard), Judy Clingenpeel, Margaret Richardson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and wonderful homemaker.

One of her most cherished roles was that of grandmother. She is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Her surviving grandchildren are Brandon (Sarah), Brian (Emily), and Maison Bunn, Jared Brunner (Ashley), Kimberly Banks (Pete), Kristi Pack, and Stephanie Hill. She is survived by her great-grandchildren Logan, Emily, and Wyatt Bunn, Megan and Allison Akers, Autumn and Lyla Bunn, Hanna, Reese and Chase Brunner, Kelsi Pack, Kaitlin Hill, Tyler Wilson and great-great grandchild, Apollo Reardon. She was also loved and cherished by the many children who came to her home for day care. Special friends Bob Priest, Donnie and Sherry Sutphin and honorary granddaughter, Brooke Priest.

Glennis and O.J were residents of the Riner community for many years before moving to Dublin. Glennis worked in the cafeteria at Auburn High School for eleven years and helped to prepare delicious meals for the staff and students. Glennis and O.J were members of the Highland Park Community Church in Dublin.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will take place in the Chapel at Horne Funeral Home on Monday, February 8 at 2 p.m. Your respects can be made to Glennis Richardson, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. but the family will not be present at that time. Graveside services will be on Monday, February 8 at 3 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Christiansburg which the family will be happy to greet you at that time.

The family would like to extend its deepest appreciation to the Good Samaritan Hospice for their care and compassion.

Arrangements are with Horne Funeral Home & Crematory, 540-382-2612.

Written by: Editor on February 8, 2021.

