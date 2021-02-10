Fraud losses nearly double in a year

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Reported fraud losses in the United States nearly doubled from 2019 to 2020 — rising from $1.8 billion to $3.3 billion in just a year’s time, according to Federal Trade Commission (FTC) estimates just released.

FTC reports the majority of losses ($1.2 billion) in 2020 were attributed to imposter scams. That’s situations, often starting with a telephone call, in which the scamming party pretends to be a government representative or someone the intended scam victim would trust enough to give sensitive information.

The second most common fraud in 2020 was the result of online shopping. Consumers reported losing about $246 million while purchasing items online, according to FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network. The agency says reports surged during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when consumers were struggling to locate certain products, such as toilet paper.

In addition to imposters and shopping, the top five most common frauds in 2020 were related to internet services; prizes, sweepstakes, and lotteries; and telephone and mobile services.

