FAC announces Scholastic Art Award winners

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley recently announced the winners for the Scholastic Art Awards for the Southwest Virginia Region for 2021.

Submissions for the Scholastic Art Awards were collected from high schools in Botetourt, Roanoke, Montgomery, Smythe and Wythe counties, as well as the cities of Roanoke, Radford and Salem. There were no entries from Pulaski County students this year.

The Fine Arts Center (FAC) for the NRV has hosted this contest for the past several years and usually collects from 1,300 to 3,000 submissions from area schools.

This year, no doubt due to COVID related restrictions, the FAC only collected 300 art works for the contest.

“Some schools, like in Montgomery County, aren’t even collecting work from these kids, so we had a lot less than in previous years,” said John Ross, President of the FAC. “Even so, the quality of the work we got was just amazing. I’m so glad I was not a judge. If it was a music competition … no problem … but for art, it was way too hard for me.”

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are the nation’s longest running and arguably the most prestigious recognition program for creative teens. Students in seventh through 12th grades can apply in 28 categories of art and writing. The Fine Arts Center takes only art related submissions.

Regional Awards include Gold Key, Silver Key, Honorable Mention and the highest recognition of American Visions Nominee. The art from students who won Gold Keys have already been forwarded to the national level competition, which will take place in March.

American Vision nominees and their teachers are as follows:

Zoe Krisch and Karen Villanueva of Blacksburg High School. Their teacher is Kay Dryman.

Victoria Midkiff of Blacksburg High School. Her teacher is Ailia Wang.

Katherine Odham of Marion High School. Her teacher is Tim Smith.

Allison Pully of Lord Botetourt High School. Her teacher is Ingrid Chase.

These five students have agreed to display their art work in the front windows of the Fine Arts Center for the rest of this month.

All of the Gold Key winners and American Visions nominees will now compete at the national level for prizes, which include a variety of scholarships.

Normally, all of these works of art are displayed at the FAC for several days. This is then followed by an awards ceremony, which has often been held in the adjacent Pulaski Theatre.

This year’s celebration of student art has been much more low key, again owing to pandemic related restrictions.

All award winning art works are available for viewing at the Fine Arts Center online gallery at facnrv.org/scholastic-2021.

Written by: Editor on February 10, 2021.

