Escape costs inmate extra time

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A New River Valley Regional Jail inmate will serve an extra 11 months for walking away from a work assignment in 2019.

Jeremy Charles Bryan, 43, was a non-violent trusty, working on a county garbage truck June 17, 2019, when he walked away during a bathroom break at Jim’s Grocery on Route 100 at the Giles County line. He was on the lam four days before law enforcement was called to Bunt Street in Pulaski for a fight in which Bryan allegedly was involved.

This past week he entered into a plea agreement whereby he was sentenced to five years in prison, with all but 11 months suspended. He will be placed on two years of supervised probation upon release from custody.

Following the sentencing hearing, Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith said the active jail sentence Bryan received resulted in “more than 75 days (if additional time) for each day he was away from the jail. That is justice and it should give pause to every trusty before they think about walking away from a work site.”

The 11 months will be served consecutive to any other sentences Bryan is serving. He was serving time for misdemeanor failure to pay child support and felony fraud, when he escaped.

Written by: Editor on February 1, 2021.

Comments

comments