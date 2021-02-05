Emergency allotments will continue for SNAP households

Richmond – Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will again release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households this month. Benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Tuesday, February 16.

The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly allotment to the maximum allowable based on household size as follows:

SNAP participants with questions related to their benefits are encouraged to contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp at commonhelp.virginia.gov to access account information.

For additional information regarding SNAP, how to apply, and other assistance programs, visit www.dss.virginia.gov/benefit/.

