Dublin man held in car theft, chase

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

FINCASTLE — A Dublin man is being held at Botetourt County Jail after allegedly stealing a car and taking police on a pursuit across counties Friday.

Virginia State Police arrested James Michael Rakes, 50, inside a bathroom at Sheetz convenience store in Botetourt County, according to state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

The series of events leading to his arrest began around 12:45 p.m. Friday when Bedford town police attempted to stop a 2003 Saturn Vue reported stolen out of Bath County. Geller said the owner of the Saturn knew Rakes, so officers were able to track his location through his cell phone.

As police approached the Saturn, Rakes allegedly fled the scene in the vehicle, with Bedford officers in pursuit. State police took over when Bedford discontinued the pursuit. At that point, troopers pursued the Saturn into Botetourt County, where they used spike strips to flatten the vehicles tires to bring the chase to an end.

Geller said the Saturn stopped in the parking lot of the Sheetz at the corner of Routes 220 and 779 and Rakes ran into the store. He was found inside the bathroom and taken into custody without further incident, she added.

In addition to charges related to the vehicle theft, Geller said Rakes also faces charges related to the pursuit, during which no one was injured.

Written by: Editor on February 17, 2021.

Comments

comments