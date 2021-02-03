Dublin FD recognizes Dean

Courtesy Photo

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has put a halt to many activities and functions, our local firefighters from across the county have continued to serve and support us. The Dublin Fire Department recently decided to begin a new tradition, recognizing one of their own who has served with distinction and stood out among their peers. That person will now be recognized each year as the Dublin Fire Department Firefighter of the Year. That award was scheduled to be presented at the department’s annual Christmas dinner. Unfortunately, that dinner became a victim of COVID as well and was cancelled. That did not, however, stop the department from recognizing Brandon Dean as their 2020 Firefighter of the Year. Pictured here are (from left) Firefighter/EMT Ryan McPeak, Firefighter Brandon Dean and Assistant Chief Curtis Whitt.

Written by: Editor on February 3, 2021.

Comments

comments