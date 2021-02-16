Doctor issues warning to patients: Office number being used in potential scam — or worse

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If you’re a patient of Pulaski County cardiologist Dr. Ajaykumar Acharya be cautious of calls or home-delivered kits appearing to come from his office because it could be a scam — or worse.

Acharya’s office received eight calls from patients Monday indicating they have received telephone calls and in at least one case a home-delivered kit appearing to come from his office. The calls are spoofing Acharya’s office telephone number, so the call will appear on caller-ID to be coming from his office.

The office did not make the calls or send the kits, Acharya stresses.

Anyone receiving a kit or a call requesting sensitive information should discard the kit or turn it over to authorities and hang up on the caller.

The caller’s purpose is unknown. It’s unclear at this point whether any of the patients were asked to provide sensitive financial information. The patients they are aware of being contacted are elderly.

However, an even bigger concern is the purpose behind the kit sent to at least one patient’s home.

Referred to as a “cardiovascular kit,” instructions direct the patient to swab the inside of their mouth and mail the swab back to an address. Acharya’s concern is that the swab might contain a toxic substance or something else that could be harmful.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was notified and is investigating the matter.

Always be cautious of any requests for sensitive information, such as social security or credit card numbers, unless you are absolutely certain of the person’s identity.

Never rely on what a caller tells you over the telephone, email or Internet and never use a kit delivered to your house unless you are certain you or your doctor ordered it. Spammers often spoof telephone numbers, so don’t rely on caller-ID to verify from where a call is being received.

Written by: Editor on February 16, 2021.

Comments

comments