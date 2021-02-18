David John Normandin

October 8, 1942 – February 15, 2021

David John Normandin, Sr. 78, resident of Brookdale Senior Living in Bristol, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on February 15, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late George and Frances Normandin, Sr. of South Glens Falls, New York. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Ava Costigan Normandin of Radford, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his brother Phillip Normandin of Queensbury, New York, his favorite aunt and uncle the late Bob and Mary Bonville, and cousins, the late Michael and Claudette Bonville.

A native of South Glens Falls, New York and later Pulaski County, Virginia. He is survived by his children, daughter, Teresa Fleming, of Bristol, Virginia and her late husband Dickie, grandchildren, Wendy Cox, of Floyd, Virginia and great grandchildren Megan and Mason Cox, of Dublin, Virginia, Robin Stoots and husband Derek, and great grandson, Evan, of Pulaski, Virginia, Casey Blankenship, and great grandsons Nicholas, Deion and Jase of Bristol, Virginia, daughter, Michele Normandin Lawson and husband Robert of Austinville, Virginia, granddaughter, Devan Danielle Chandler, great granddaughter, Marlee Ayla Collins of Haysi, Virginia, and granddaughter Emily Cook, great grandson Joseph Aries Mazurkiewicz of Ottumwa, Iowa, and a son, David (DJ) Normandin, Jr. of Fort Chiswell, Virginia. Stepson Gerald (Jerry) F. Danner, Jr. wife Charleen, and grandsons, Dylan and Evan of Dublin, Virginia, and Stepdaughter Teresa Danner Branch, husband Frank, and grandson Andrew of Telford, Tennessee.

David is also survived by his sister Diane Murobayashi, of Queensbury, New York, his brother, George Normandin, Jr. of South Glens Falls, New York and sister Mary Jane Anderson, of New Hampshire, and sister-in-law, Michele Normandin of Queensbury, New York. He is also survived by many special nieces, nephews and cousins.

David (Dave) grew up in South Glens Falls, New York and graduated from South Glens Falls High School. He then served in the military in the United States Navy where he gave 20 years of service and then retired as a Navy Chief. One of his favorite stories he would share was his time spent in Italy, he loved Italian food. He was employed with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County, Virginia, for 15 years and then retired and moved to Florida. He enjoyed his retirement in sunny Florida and spent time traveling the world. He then moved to Tennessee to be closer to his family and grandchildren. He loved to travel, could build any type of furniture, was a great historian, a fantastic cook, and he loved his country, community, brotherhood of the FOP, and especially his former coworkers at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. But he mostly loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and beloved pet Heidi.

Special thanks to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living and Caris Healthcare of Bristol, Virginia for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a Chief Petty Officer Scholarship Fund https://www.cposf.org/ or St. Jude Research https://www.stjude.org/donate.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Virginia on Monday, February 22, 2021. Pastor Don Hanshew of Dublin United Methodist Church will be presiding.

