Cougars down Salem at home

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Cougar basketball team took another step in the right direction Thursday, defeating the Salem Spartans 62-52. The win moves the Cougars to 5-8 on the season with a road trip to Patrick Henry Friday set as their final regular season matchup.

The Cougars led 18-11 after one period and 28-23 at the halftime break. An offensive explosion in the third allowed the Cougars to outscore Salem 23-16, leaving them up 51-39 heading into the fourth. Pulaski County played just well enough to hold off a Salem push late in the game, earning the 62-52 victory.

AJ McCloud scored 22 points to lead the Cougars. Peyton McDaniel added 15 and JJ Gulley scored 13 points. Jerzee Johnson chipped in six points. Josh Bourne added four and Kyle O’Neal scored two points.

The Spartans were led by Owyn Dawyot with a game high 23 points. With the loss the Salem Spartans are now 0-4 on the season.

The Cougar junior varsity team also earned a win over the Spartans, finishing with a score of 39-32.

Game time Friday at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke is set for 5:30 for the JV contest and 7 p.m. for the varsity matchup.

Written by: Editor on February 4, 2021.

