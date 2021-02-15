Cougar indoor track athletes earn hardware

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County High School indoor track and field teams traveled to Amherst County High School this week to compete in the Region 4D meet. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the meet was held outdoors.

The Cougars finished the day in second place as the Region 4D runners up. Blacksburg finished first, Amherst County was third and EC Glass finished the day fourth. Halifax County was fifth and Salem finished sixth.

Brady Fowler earned a region championship in the 55-meter run and runner up in the 300 and 500-meter races.

Diego Turner brought home the region championship in the shot put.

Armonte Hill-Lewis earned a region title in the triple jump and third place in the long jump.

John Lyman earned region runner up in the 55-meter and triple jump. He also earned fourth place in the high jump.

Layne Suthers earned region runner up in the 55-meter hurdles.

Evan Hull took the region runner up spot in the 3,200-meter race.

Garrett Kinder earned region runner up in the 1,600-meter race and took 6th place in the 1,000-meter.

Quemaar Porter was 4th in the 55-meter race. Keyante Kennedy took 4th in the 300-meter, 5th in the high jump and 7th in the long jump. Dante Reid took 7th in the 300-meter race. Bryce Martin finished 5th in the 500-meter. Zach Fox was 5th in the 1,000-meter. Carter Simmer was 13th in the 1,000-meter. Thomas Hanshew was 7th in the 1,600-meter and 8th in the 3,200-meter race. Hunter Alley was 10th in the 1,600-meter and Wes King was 3rd in the 3,200-meter. JJ Gulley finished 3rd in the high jump and 3rd in the triple jump.

“Our boys squad was in a dog fight with one of the perennial power houses in this sport matching up with Blacksburg,” Cougar Head Coach Sirak Ogbagabir said. “We were edged out by five points and scored over 30 points what it has taken in years past to win the region, so they did everything they could. Our sprint-hurdle-jump crew, which consists of football players juggling both sports, were very sharp on tired legs.”

The Lady Cougars also made a statement at this meet, finishing in third place overall with only a small group of athletes to work with.

Kelsey Arnold made a personal statement, winning the Region 4D Championship in four events and runner up in two more. She took first in the 55-meter, 55-hurdles, long jump and triple jump. She took region runner up in the 300-meter and high jump. She also added a 7th place finish in the shot put for good measure.

Madison Woolwine earned region runner up in the 500-meter and 8th place in the 300-meter.

Allyson Castle earned region runner up in the 1,600-meter and 3rd place in the 3,200-meter race.

Claire Dunnigan finished in 3rd place in the shot put and 12th place in the 55-meter.

“Our girls were simply incredible to score almost 90 points, only 12 points out of runner up, with just four girls,” Ogbagabir said. “That speaks for itself.”

“Kelsey Arnold was our work horse Tuesday,” he added. “She scored 58 points in seven events in less than three hours. Woolwine is now in the driver’s seat to bring home the 500-meter state title, which we have owned with alumni Grace Boone who was a double winner in that event. Madison wants to bring it back to Dublin. Castle is looking to have her first individual all-state accolades as she is slated to run the 1600 and 3200. These girls are now the #7 team in 4A and we have three weeks to improve and get after our goals”

The Cougars will now prepare for the state meet, currently scheduled for Monday, March 1, at Liberty University.

Written by: Editor on February 15, 2021.

Comments

comments