Cougar football begins unusual season

Here we go Cougar fans, the day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Practice for Cougar football has officially begun and now it’s just a waiting game to see who and when we will play.

Several issues have already come up. None of those issues have anything to do with Pulaski County High School or the Cougar football team. PCHS AD Scott Vest and the rest of the administration and staff at PCHS have went above and beyond to ensure the safety of all athletes and anyone else involved in the games and matches held at PCHS. They’ve also done everything humanly possible to ensure that Pulaski County athletes have had the chance to compete.

The problem is other school systems. As I understand it, Montgomery County has made the decision to play us in Season 2 sports. They didn’t play us in Season 1 sports, but somehow some of the teams were allowed to compete in playoff meets.

Roanoke County schools are currently in limbo. They have not allowed schools like Cave Spring and Hidden Valley to play outside of Roanoke County. The decision on letting football and other Season 2 teams play outside the county has been delayed for at least another week by their school board. If they do not allow those teams to play outside of their county, Pulaski County will be in search of two games. The Cougars are scheduled to open up on the road against Cave Spring Monday, Feb. 22 and then host Hidden Valley Saturday, Feb. 27.

Maybe I’m just old and cranky, but if you’re not willing to play tough opponents, especially ones in your own district, during the regular season you shouldn’t be given the opportunity to do that in the post season. I understand the concerns around COVID-19, but the National Federation of High School Sports released new guidelines this week clearly stating that transmission of the virus through sports has not been as big a risk as it was originally thought it would be.

Yes, any time you’re around other people you should wear a mask and wash your hands. Yes, you should attempt to practice social distancing. Sports, and more importantly students and student athletes, have not been the cause of massive outbreaks as some thought they would be. States all around Virginia played Fall football. While there may have been a few very minor issues, the overall numbers proved that as long as mitigation factors were observed, sports were safe.

Pulaski County has taken on anyone and everyone who would play us during basketball and all other Season 1 sports. Basketball especially has played a tough schedule. Pulaski County basketball players have also taken the court each night wearing face masks after an early season issue with a player from another team cost the Lady Cougars a 10-day quarantine. They battled back from that, however, and the first day they were allowed Pulaski County took on one of the tougher teams in the state. They not only took on Patrick Henry on the road, the pulled out a huge win after 10 days of no practice.

Does a team that hasn’t faced adversity deserve the same opportunities as the teams that have been out there playing every night? In my opinion the answer is no. That’s wanting to have your cake and wanting to eat it too.

Hopefully, as the COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out, things will start to move back to a more normal pace. Hopefully that happens before the Cougar football team and volleyball teams take the field and court. Having no fans at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium, or no more than 25 fans and that number would include the band and cheerleaders, just doesn’t seem right.

As for the Cougars, practice began as planned Thursday morning bright and early. The whistle blew at 6:15 a.m. and new Head Coach Mark Dixon very quickly set the standard. While it’s clear that he realizes that his team is learning a new way of doing things, he expects them to learn quickly and do things correctly.

There is a new sense of urgency. It just feels different. With the exception of former Head Coach Stephen James, most of the staff remains the same. That consistency should be a huge asset to Coach Dixon as he continues to learn names and faces.

As for Coach Dixon, there was no question about who was in charge and what the standards were. He is clearly a stern man who believes in discipline. He believes in accountability. He also, however, isn’t shy about telling someone good job when they deserve it and giving them a pat on the back. I have no doubts that Mark Dixon will be an asset to Pulaski County High School, not just in football but as a role model in the school as well.

If all teams currently scheduled to play the Cougars do, in fact, allow their teams to play, then Pulaski County should have a chance to test themselves with the six regular season games now on the schedule.

First up is the previously mentioned Cave Spring and Hidden Valley games. The following Friday, March 5, the Cougars are scheduled to travel to Christiansburg High School for a meeting with the Blue Demons. Friday, March 12, the Cougars are set to host the Blacksburg Bruins. Friday, March 26, will be the final regular season home game as the Patrick Henry Patriots come to test the young men from beside the big corn field that may or may not still be covered in snow. Friday, April 2, the Cougars travel to Salem to take on the Spartans.

The regional playoffs are set to begin the following week. Only four teams from each region will make the playoffs this season, so every game will count. Friday, April 16, will be the region championship. Four teams will enter the state playoffs Saturday, April 24. The big dance will take place Saturday, May 1.

The questions concerning how many fans will be allowed, who will be allowed and all of the other things hanging out in limbo will eventually be answered. For now, all the Cougars can do is prepare.

As always, they are assured that they will get every other team’s best shot. The bullseye is back on our back.

Written by: Editor on February 9, 2021.

