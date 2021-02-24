Citizen input encouraged concerning most recent COVID guidance

By DAVID GRAVELY

As announced earlier Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam has announced new guidance concerning COVID-19 mitigation efforts and new restrictions concerning events and activities. A part of that plan allows for entertainment venues to have up to 1,000 individuals or 30% of the venue capacity, whichever is less, during concerts, shows and other outdoor entertainment activities. Meanwhile, athletic competitions, including high school and middle school sports, are required to allow only 30% or 250 fans, whichever is less, to be in attendance at outdoor events. The amendments to Executive Order #72, the third such amendment, does not address the previously imposed rules that cheerleaders and band do not count as “participants” and are only allowed as “spectators” at these events.

Cheerleading, both sideline and competition cheer, are Virginia High School League sanctioned events and as such are sports. It is the contention of the Pulaski County Public School System that by not allowing cheerleaders and band to participate in these outdoor events, it may in fact be a violation of Title IX rules.

Dr. Kevin Siers, Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools, is currently inquiring how this will affect Pulaski County Public Schools and athletic events and any recourse the school system may have against the Governor’s guidance.

Those with concerns on the most recent decisions to not consider cheerleaders/band as participants or who think athletic venues should have at least the same number of individuals allowed as concerts and other entertainment venues are encouraged to voice their concerns to the Governor’s office and have several ways to do so.

From his webpage you can send a direct email. That page is located at https://www.governor.virginia.gov/constituent-services/communicating-with-the-governors-office/.

Concerned citizens can also send a letter to:

Governor Ralph Northam

P.O. Box 1475

Richmond, VA 23218

They may also call his office at (804) 786-2211.

