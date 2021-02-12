Charles Edwin Dalton

Charles Edwin Dalton, age 80 of Dublin passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 with his family by his bedside. Born October 31, 1940 he was the son of the late James Edwin “Pud” Dalton and Ola Mae Dalton Marshall. His sister, Ruby & Raymond Fisher also preceded him in death. He was retired from the Radford Army Ammunition Plant as a lab Technician.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Wilma Kemp Dalton, Dublin; son David Dalton, daughter Susan Ratcliffe, grandchildren Christopher (Ashley) Hubbard, Karly Hubbard and fiancée, Cecil Rigney, Jamey Dalton, Alex Dalton, six great grandchildren, sister LaVerne (Johnny) Howlett, Pulaski; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Phil Madison officiating. Interment will follow at the Dublin Town Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon until service time Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Hiwassee Church of the Brethren or the Highland Community Church, Dublin.

