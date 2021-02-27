CARL CHESTER WOODYARD, SR., 95, of Dublin, VA passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his home. He was born May 8, 1925 at White Gate, Virginia, the son of the late Albert Sidney & Rhoda Meadows White Woodyard.

He was a World War II veteran of the United States Army. He was a hard worker and was committed to his job. He enjoyed gardening and working with his fruit and pecan trees. For thirty plus years, he didn’t miss a camping trip to Smith Mountain with his family the first weekend in May. He loved to go to the mountain and enjoyed sitting under the shed with Mary.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Norma Woodyard Gravely and nine siblings.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Riddle Woodyard; his son & daughter-in-law, Chester & Trish Woodyard; his grandchildren, Jay & Patsy Gravely and Holly Woodyard; his great-grandsons, Jacob, Joe and Thomas; his brother, David Allen Woodyard and several nieces, nephews and special friends.

Graveside services will be held Monday, March 1, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the Hunters Cemetery with Craig Strain officiating. Military rites will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Carl’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospitals, stjude.org, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The Woodyard family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.