Calfee Park Baseball, Inc debuts new Appalachian League team name

By JW Martin

Prepare to be “shell” shocked.

The excitement surrounding the rebranding of Pulaski’s baseball franchise culminated today with the unveiling of the organization’s new name: The Pulaski River Turtles.

With a nod to its New River Valley heritage, the inspiration behind the River Turtles name was a renewed commitment to Calfee Park’s family-friendly culture.

“When considering the name, we weighed feedback from the local baseball community, Calfee Park’s history, and our location in the New River Valley,” says General Manager JW Martin. “After thoughtful consideration, we wanted a brand that represents what our ballpark is really all about. We have a welcoming, fun, family environment that puts smiles on faces. We think this brand captures that.”

Pulaski’s new brand identity is part of the evolution of the restructured Appalachian League. In September, the league announced it would transition to an elite, wood-bat summer league for the top 300 college players in America. Structurally, the Appalachian League will serve as an entity of Major League Baseball and USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline for the 2021 season and beyond.

Though teams in the Appalachian League will no longer be affiliated with Major League Baseball organizations, MLB will have a supporting role in league operations, and athletes will have extensive exposure to MLB club scouts.

2021 will mark Pulaski’s 55th season fielding teams in the Appalachian League. The 2021 Pulaski River Turtles schedule includes 27 home games, with Opening Night slated for Saturday, June 5th. The schedule features 12 home games in June, 11 home games in July, and four home games in August, with the regular season finale scheduled for Saturday, August 7th. In total, the 2021 schedule boasts 54 dates.

All home games will begin at 7 p.m.

The anticipated return of Appalachian League baseball to Pulaski will headline an action-packed summer schedule at Calfee Park. The organization anticipates an additional lineup of special events and independent youth baseball dates; a complete calendar of events is coming soon.

“Our focus is to continue to build on the solid foundation of success this organization has enjoyed since 2015,” says Martin. “Our fans and corporate partners are an integral part of that success, and we hope everyone will join us in making the first season of River Turtles baseball a memorable one.”

2021 season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 540-980-1070. Additionally, a very limited number of boxes are available. Individual game tickets will go on sale later this spring. Pulaski River Turtles merchandise is available for purchase online with many more offerings coming soon.

2021 Pulaski River Turtles Home Dates

June 5-6: Princeton July 8-9: Bristol

June 10-11: Princeton July 15-16: Elizabethton

June 12-13: Burlington July 17-18: Bluefield

June 22-23: Danville July 20-21: Johnson City

June 24-25: Kingsport July 28-29: Burlington

June 29-30: Greeneville August 1-2: Danville

July 3: Princeton August 6-7: Bluefield

About the Pulaski River Turtles

Calfee Park opened in 1935 and was renovated for the organization’s first season under the ownership of the Shelor Motor Mile in 2015. The organization is celebrating its 55th season in the Appalachian League in 2021. Pulaski teams have a combined all-time record of 193-155 (189-148 regular season) in the Appalachian League, and boast five league championships: 1948, 1969, 1986, 1991, and 2013.

Written by: Editor on February 5, 2021.

Comments

comments