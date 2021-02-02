Bonnie Hubble Williams

Bonnie Hubble Williams, 79, formerly of Pulaski, passed away Sunday January 31 at Creekside Assisted Living in Murfreesboro, TN of COPD.

She was born in Pulaski, VA on January 17, 1942, daughter of the late Clarence and Lyons Hubble.

Surviving is a daughter, Mechele Halder of Chesterfield, VA, a son Carlton Ralph Stoots and wife Sherri and their 5 children of Midlothian, VA, a brother C.H. and wife Lou Wanna Hubble of Carrollton, VA and their 2 children, a sister Jo and husband Billy Shimkus of Dublin, VA.

There will be no services at this time. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Nashville, TN. Arrangements handled by Eastland Funeral Home Nashville, TN.

