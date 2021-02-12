Body of N.C. murder victim found

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a North Carolina man reportedly murdered in Asheboro Sunday was located in a quarry Monday evening, according to a media report.

The body of Dillion Zayne Wirt, 23, of Asheboro, was found around 6 p.m. at Glendon Pyrophyllite Rock Quarry in Moore County, N.C., according to a report in The Pilot newspaper in Southern Pines, N.C. Wirt’s remains were found less than an hour before the two suspects in the case were arrested by Virginia State Police in Wythe County Sunday.

As of Thursday, Branson Raye Lambert, 21, of Asheboro, and Jessica Lynn Loflin, also known as Jessica Lynn Law, 36, of Asheboro, continued to be held at New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin; awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Both suspects are being held on local fugitive from justice warrants. In North Carolina, Lambert is charged with murder and Loflin is charged with being an accessory after the fact to the shooting of Wirt.

Asheboro Police Department and Moore County Sheriff’s Office started searching the quarry for Wirt’s body Sunday afternoon. When nothing was found, they resumed the search Monday.

Police say witness information led them to the crime scene on Farr Street in Asheboro. Initially they were dispatched to another location for a report of shots fired around 2:13 a.m.

The investigation subsequently led authorities to search the quarry for the victim’s body.

Virginia state troopers were notified the suspects’ vehicle was at a gas station off Exit 77 on Interstate 77 Sunday afternoon. At 6:55 p.m., they stopped the vehicle as it pulled into a hotel parking lot at Exit 80 on Fort Chiswell Road.

Corrine Geller, Virginia State Police spokeswoman, said both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Written by: Editor on February 12, 2021.

Comments

comments