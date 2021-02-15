Board approves parts of equity policy

One of the key items discussed and eventually voted upon at the Pulaski County School Board meeting Tuesday evening concerned the proposed Comprehensive Plan for Equity in the Pulaski County Public School System.

The plan was originally submitted by Dr. Kevin Siers, Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools, in late January.

In response to the original release of the plan, several members of the community spoke during the citizen comment portion of the meeting.

Gina Paine and Billy Williams expressed several concerns, including the possible lowering of standards for certain groups and the potential of transgender students being allowed to use restrooms and shower facilities not in line with their biological sex.

Others, including Jill Williams, Ashley Bowman and several Pulaski County teachers, voiced support for the plan as it stands, stating that it would help make students feel more supported and involved.

The goal of the plan, according to Siers, is to provide opportunities and options for groups that otherwise may not have those options and opportunities.

The plan header states, “Pulaski County Public Schools will eliminate the predictability of student outcomes based on race, gender, elementary attendance zone, ability, socioeconomic status and/or language spoken at home.”

Several goals were set for the plan. The first states that, “PCPS will conduct an equity audit at each school. The audit will include surveys about experiences in Pulaski County, use of the VDOE Equity Audit Tool, assess the current processes for administering honors & awards, and a committee evaluation of our current educational resources.”

The time frame for completion of that task has been set for May 1, 2021. Financially it will cost approximately $20 – $50, mainly for paper and other materials to conduct surveys and audits. It will be conducted by central office personnel and each school will submit a completed audit to the superintendent.

The second goal states, “PCPS will launch an equity awareness campaign for its faculty and staff members. The awareness campaign will include a sharing of equity data (achievement gaps, participation rates in extra/co-curricular activities, and participation in higher level courses/gifted program) and identify where we want to be as a school division.”

The cost of this goal is expected to be zero. Central office administration and building principals will conduct this campaign and report their findings to the school board by June 1, 2021.

Goal three states, “PCPS will develop a professional development plan and calendar that includes a variety of equity-based opportunities for faculty and staff. The plan will include books for school level book studies and regular trainings in the area of equity awareness.”

This will be the costliest of the goals, as it will require materials necessary to develop the professional development plan and calendar. Trained professionals will train school system personnel, which will cost approximately $20,000 to $40,000, which will be paid out of stimulus funds provided from the state and federal level. Those costs will lower dramatically over time as Pulaski County personnel are trained to conduct the training in place of those paid professionals.

Goal four states, “PCPS will increase the diversity of its teaching faculty. This objective will include recruiting local students into the field of education, assisting these students as they prepare for educational requirements, working with colleges and universities to place diverse student teachers within our schools, and recruitment efforts at historically black colleges and universities.”

There will be no additional costs for this goal, as the school system already budgets money for job fairs, recruiting new teachers and identifying current PCHS students who may be interested in the teaching field. This will be an ongoing effort.

Goal five states, “PCPS will build an inventory of instructional resources and materials that reflects the diversity of the Pulaski County community. Each school should incorporate an equity committee to help evaluate current resources and advise the administration on school specific initiatives. The school division will involve members of these committees to provide feedback on large-scale textbook and instructional technology purchases.”

To offset the costs of this goal, PCPS will earmark 20% of funding for the purchase of new novels and books to the procurement of materials that better reflect the diversity of the student body and community. This will also be an ongoing goal.

“Our goal, as educators and administrators of education, is to provide the best possible educational opportunities for every student,” Dr. Siers said. “That should be for every student, no matter where they live, their race, gender or any other social standards. Our goal is to provide our students with more opportunities for success, no matter who they are.”

A sixth goal, which brought on the most conversation, states, “PCPS will develop programs, support systems, and school cultures that are steeped in equity practices and value the diversity of our community. This objective will include the establishment of a cultural awareness club, incorporation of mentoring programs through established relationships with African American fraternities and sororities, the use of equity advisory teams at the school and district levels, partnerships with local resources (Calfee Training School and the TG Howard Center), considering changing the names of facilities and grounds that might have a negative connotation with regard to equity, and highlighting successes of current and former students with diverse backgrounds.”

Another part of this goal would allocate a stipend for a club sponsor to start a cultural awareness club and allocate enough funds each year for the club to attend at least one college tour per semester. The estimated cost of that is $2,500.

Board members Dr. Paige Cash and Penny Golden brought up points of contention with this goal.

“I feel like we are, by the wording, making this goal exclusionary and not as inclusive as our goal is to make it,” Cash said. “I think the language of this goal, as is, is exclusionary and against what we are trying to do.”

“We mention African American students, but what if someone wants to start a Latino Cultural Awareness Club,” Golden asked? “What if someone wants to start another club? It seems like we are limiting ourselves with this language.”

Board member Beckie Cox also questioned current language.

“Would there be any groups we would not allow to form a club,” Cox asked? “Looking at the language of what we have now, I think by removing a few words and adding a few words, we could make it a much better policy and more inclusive. I also think it needs to be made clear that there would be no lowering of the standards for any group. I feel like that is a misconception that many people have right now and a big reason some of them object to it.”

“We would have to look at each request on a case-by-case basis,” Dr. Siers said. “Obviously if there were a hate group looking to form a club, we couldn’t allow that.”

Siers went on to explain the perceived notion that standards would be lowered for some groups.

“The goal is not to lower the standards or grading scale for anyone,” he explained. “The goal is to raise the standards, expectations and opportunities for all.”

Board member Bill Benson and chairman Tim Hurst also agreed that with a bit of additional work on the language, the policy would be one they could back.

Siers suggested that the board consider voting on the first five parts of the plan, while tabling the sixth goal until the language can be changed and made more inclusive.

Dr. Cash motioned for the vote and Mr. Benson seconded the motion. The vote to approve the first five goals of the plan was passed with Cash, Cox, Hurst and Benson voting yes and Golden voting no after expressing concerns about some of the other language in the other goals.

Dr. Siers will now take the statement back to the Equity Advisory Team to have the language revisited.

“I think our school system should look as much like our community as possible,” Hurst said. “We want every student to feel welcome, involved and to be as successful as possible. I appreciate those who came out to speak tonight, no matter if I agree with what was said or not. Coming out to school board meetings and getting involved is one way we make our community better and I appreciate all of you who spoke tonight.”

