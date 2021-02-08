Billy Joe Meade

Billy Joe Meade, age 85, of Fairlawn died Friday night February 5, 2021, at New River Valley Medical Center. He was born in Scott County, Virginia on October 5, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Ruby Meade and one sister, Charlotte Wright.

Billy was retired with 30+ years of service at Radford Army Ammunition Plant where he was a strong union member and shop steward. He was a faithful member of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Radford. He enjoyed participating in church activities including revivals. He also enjoyed gardening.

He is survived by his wife Margaret Meade of Fairlawn and three sons Gary Meade (Vicky) of Dublin, Terry Meade of Glendale, Kentucky, and Keith Meade (Robin) of Dublin as well as two sisters Wilma Burroughs of Ohio and Eleanor Hoback of Christiansburg. He is also survived by former wife, Faye Patterson of Pulaski.

He is survived by stepson Rodney Huff and stepdaughters Sharon Marshall, Phyllis Huff, Patsy Hackney (David), Sandra Chafin, and Janie McCoy (Dale).

He had three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, 11 step-grandchildren, 17 step-great grandchildren.

Special thanks to Dale McCoy and neighbor Tony for taking care of Billy.

Services will be held at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski on February 11, 2021 with viewing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a private service for immediate family members at 11 a.m., with Pastor Randy Baker officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks and social distancing will be required. Billy will be buried at Thornspring Cemetery in Pulaski at a later date.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on February 8, 2021.

