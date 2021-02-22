Betty Jean Walker Hinkley

June 26, 1935 – February 20, 2021

Betty Jean Walker Hinkley, 85, of Radford, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Wilmer and Sarah Farris Walker; husband, John Lee Hinkley, Jr.; son, Tommy Hinkley; and all 11 siblings.

Survivors include her son, David Hinkley (Belinda); 9 grandchildren; multiple great and great-great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin with Pastor Robert Meredith officiating.

The Hinkley family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on February 22, 2021.

Comments

comments