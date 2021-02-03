Beards boost T.G. Howard coffers

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The opportunity for Pulaski Police officers to grow beards the last two months of 2020 has helped boost T.G. Howard Community Center’s coffers by $3,000.

Tuesday, Chief Gary Roche, Sgt. J.F. Leeper and Lts. M.D. Parmelee and J.D. Neice presented T.G. Howard board members Guy Smith, Janet Johnson and Kim Matthews with a donation collected during the now annual No-Shave November fundraiser.

Roche said funds are raised by having officers pay $30 per month for the privilege of being able to grow a beard during November and December. Once the fundraiser ends, the amount raised is matched using the department’s Community Policing Fund.

Roche said the Community Policing Fund is non-taxpayer monies the police department receives through contributions, stipends for completing university or other surveys, proceeds from its annual calendar, etc. The fund is used for community projects.

February 3, 2021

