Assault suspect loses bid for bail

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Fairlawn man accused of assaulting two jailers lost his bid to have bail set so he can await trial at home.

Michael Wayne Phaneuf, 57, was already being held on a Jan. 2 misdemeanor assault charge when he allegedly assaulted two New River Valley Regional Jail officers Jan. 8.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nicole Cumberland said a jailer was making rounds when Phaneuf stopped the officer to report the toilet in his cell wouldn’t flush. The officer told Phaneuf to sit on his cot, but when he entered the cell, Phaneuf allegedly lunged at him and took him to the ground, she says.

The prosecutor said Phaneuf allegedly placed his hand over the officer’s radio so the officer couldn’t call for backup. When other jailers came to he officer’s assistance, Cumberland said, Phaneuf allegedly assaulted one of them, too.

Written by: Editor on February 1, 2021.

