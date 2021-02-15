Arrest made in Hodge Memorial destruction

To the Public,

John Logan Davidson has been charged and arrested for the damage that occurred on Route 11 near the site of the wreck that took the life of Perry Hodge. He has been charged with reckless driving, destruction of property and leaving the scene of an accident. The County is thankful for the work of the Virginia State Police and the support from the community, yet another example of how Pulaski County is united and strong.

Justin L. Griffith

Written by: Editor on February 15, 2021.

