By WILLIAM PAINE

The History Channel series called the American Pickers is set to film several episodes in Virginia this coming Spring. American Pickers is a documentary series, first aired in 2010, that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking.”

The show follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel around the country to pick (buy) various antique items for sale. They are especially interested in sizable and unique collections of antique goods and are interested in the stories behind these objects.

Part of the pickers mission is to recycle and reuse these often forgotten relics, as well as meeting the characters who own these exceptional items.

The American Pickers are set to film in Virginia in April and producers for this TV show are looking for leads. If any readers are in possession of or know of someone in the possession of a large private collection or accumulation of antiques, the show’s producers would like to know about it.

Of particular interest are collections where the pickers can spend the better part of a day looking through the antiques.

Those interested in being on the show are asked to send their names, locations and descriptions of the collection with photos to americanpickers@ceneflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST (855-653-7878).

Written by: Editor on February 15, 2021.

