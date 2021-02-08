Allen Graham Powers

Allen Graham Powers, 93, of Pulaski passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on February 4, 2021. Allen was born in Rural Retreat, VA., on October 1, 1927 to Emory Cooper Powers and Alma Vaughn Powers. He was preceded in death by his eight brothers and three sisters.

Allen enlisted into three branches of the military: Merchant Marines, the Army, and the Air Force and served honorably during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He was a proud member of the American Legion and the VFW.

After leaving the military, Allen became a successful businessman who served the Pulaski community faithfully, and was a past president of the YMCA and a board member of the Agency on Aging. He was a member of the Family Worship Center in Pulaski.

Allen’s memory will be cherished by his wife of 64 years, Opaleen Ogle Powers; his sister, Erma Jean Marshall of Pulaski; several nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; his many friends and faithful neighbors especially Anne Carpenter and Allen’s “grandson,” Jefferson Carpenter and his wife, Sherrl Gravelin Carpenter of Round Rock, TX. Heartfelt appreciation is expressed to his devoted caregivers: Angie Akers, LaFon Burton, Intrepid Hospice, and the VA.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 10 at the Family Worship Center on Memorial Drive in Pulaski. Visitation will be held from 12 noon to 1 p.m. followed by the service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Wilhoite officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veteran Cemetery in Dublin.

The Powers family is under the care of Stevens Funeral Home.

