Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV will feature a matchup of two of the league’s best quarterbacks, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won the Super Bowl last season.

Brady, who outperformed quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay Sunday to lead his team to a 31-26 win, broke his own record becoming the first quarterback to start in 10 Super Bowls. More notably, Brady’s 10th appearance comes in his first season with Tampa Bay, after having been with the New England Patriots for 20 seasons.

Mahomes, who beat the Buffalo Bills 38-24, is 18 years younger than Brady and faces a stiff challenge. The last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls was the Brady-led New England Patriots in 2004-05.

Super Bowl LV will be held Feb. 7 in Tampa Bay, Florida. It will be the first time in NFL history a team will compete for a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

Poirier earns knockout over McGredgor

Dustin Poirier stunned fans Saturday with a knockout win over Conor McGregor in a highly anticipated rematch. McGregor won the initial meeting between the two fighters in 2014 when they met in a featherweight matchup.

Poirier used a leg kick attack, limiting McGregor’s movement substantially. The knockout punch came at the 2:32 mark of round two as part of a series of vicious punches to the head.

A rematch has already been mentioned by both fighters.

Hank Aaron/Larry King die

Baseball legend and longtime home run king Hank Aaron died Friday at the age of 86. The cause of death was not revealed, though a family representative said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep at home.

Nicknamed “Hammerin’ Hank,” Aaron smashed a number of league records during his 23 seasons with the Milwaukee (and then Atlanta) Braves, and remains the leader in runs batted in (2,297), total bases (6,856), and extra-base hits (1,477). He is perhaps best known for breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974, a mark that seemed insurmountable and represented a milestone for Black athletes at the time.

Also over the weekend, iconic television host Larry King died at the age of 87. Having interviewed an estimated 60,000 guests, King pioneered a soft style of questioning to coax responses from his guests. No cause of death was given, though King had recently been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Impeachment Trial

The Senate impeachment trial of former President Trump is expected to begin the week of Feb. 8, according to plans released by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

The decision comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, CA-12) announced the House would send a single article of impeachment to the upper chamber today. In principle, a trial must begin 24 hours after the Senate receives an article of impeachment; however, both sides have agreed that ceremonial steps will begin today, followed by pretrial briefs, with the full trial beginning Feb. 9.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said he would not whip votes—meaning lean on members to vote for acquittal—leaving it up to individual senators to decide. Conviction, which would likely bar Trump from running for federal office again, would require, at minimum, 17 Republican votes to reach the two-thirds threshold—a prospect that appears unlikely.

Separately, the Senate confirmed retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as Secretary of Defense Friday. The 93-2 vote made Austin the first Black leader of the Defense Department.

Home sales hit 14-year high

Despite skyrocketing unemployment and a global pandemic, U.S. home sales reached a 14-year high during 2020.

Home prices rose by 9% in 2020. Shrinking inventory, especially among lower priced homes, was one of the biggest drivers of those rising prices. The year ended with the lowest number of available on record.

Realtors reported unusually fast sales of homes as well. Many times having an offer on a new listing the same day it was initially posted.

January 25, 2021.

