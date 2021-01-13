Webinar tackles disasters, historic assets

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Preservation Virginia is holding a free webinar Thursday to help those in charge of historic resources plan for potential disasters, such as flooding.

The webinar, “Historic Resources and Disasters: Solutions and Planning” is being held at 10 a.m. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cvUnGhC8Rc2iDybDFyrVfQ?mc_cid=58d44d000d&mc_eid=42c08d0280.

The event is Preservation Virginia’s first installment in its Winter Webinar Series. Among the discussion will be significant flooding experienced by historic downtowns in Danville and Staunton in recent years.

The webinar will look to the future on how to protect vulnerable historic sites during disasters so as to mitigate future impacts on Virginia’s historic resources.

Presenters include Blake McDonald of Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Paige Pollard of Commonwealth Preservation Group, Mark Reed of the city of Virginia Beach and Frank Strassler of Historic Staunton Foundation.

The event also includes a presentation by Rear Admiral Ann C. Phillips of the Governor’s Climate Board. She will discuss Gov. Ralph Northam’s recently announced climate initiatives, including actions to improve coastal resilience and address flooding caused by climate change.

