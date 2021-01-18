Wanted man nabbed in Radford

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — A man wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping and assault in Tazewell County was nabbed in Radford early Thursday.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Jason Edward Matney, 45, is being held without bond on felony charges of kidnapping, conspiracy to kidnap, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a non-violent felon in possession of a firearm, as well as misdemeanor charges of assault and brandishing a firearm.

Radford City spokeswoman Jenni Wilder said the city police department was dispatched around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a person wanted out of Richlands. Authorities searched the area around Rock Road and located Matney during the early morning hours Thursday.

Members of Radford University and Virginia Tech police departments and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted Radford in the search.

